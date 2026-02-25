Mamata Banerjee Stands Firm Against Voter Roll Controversy
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has vowed to combat alleged conspiracies to omit over 80 lakh names from the electoral rolls. She has taken legal action and emphasized her commitment to inclusivity across communities, urging citizens to embrace non-violence and celebrate diverse cultures together.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has fiercely pledged to uphold the rights of citizens amid ongoing controversies over the omission of names from the Special Summary Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Speaking in Bhawanipore, Banerjee alleged that there is a plot to erase over 80 lakh names, citing supposed logical discrepancies.
Pointing out that 58 lakh names were removed after the first phase, she claimed that an additional 20 lakh genuine voters were unjustly excluded by mid-February. Banerjee criticized what she termed a 'diabolical gameplan' by the Election Commission and declared she had approached the Supreme Court to address the issue.
Reaffirming her commitment to unity and diversity, Banerjee celebrated Bhawanipore's cosmopolitan culture, encouraging all communities to live harmoniously and observe festivals with zeal. The chief minister also inaugurated various infrastructure projects, emphasizing development and inclusivity across religions and customs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
