Vice President Dhankar extends congratulatory wishes to Nepali counterpart

Nepal's newly elected Vice-President Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav took the oath of office and secrecy on Monday morning amid a ceremony held at Presidential Palace.

ANI | Updated: 20-03-2023 19:56 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 19:55 IST
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar and third VP of Nepal Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday congratulated his Nepali counterpart Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav after he took charge as the third VP of Nepal. Taking on Twitter the Vice President of India wrote, "Heartiest congratulations @Ramsahay_YadavG on assuming office of the Vice President of Nepal. Look forward to working with you in further strengthening the unique & multifaceted India-Nepal relationship & deepening the bonds of friendship between our peoples. @MEAIndia @PMOIndia"

Nepal's newly elected Vice-President Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav took the oath of office and secrecy on Monday morning amid a ceremony held at Presidential Palace. President Ram Chandra Paudel administered the oath of office and secrecy to newly-elected Vice-President Yadav.

Yadav was elected the Vice-President of the country on March 17. In the election, Yadav secured 30,328 votes. The tenure of outgoing Vice President Nanda Bahadur Pun ended on March 18. Elected as the third president of Nepal and second, of the Federal Republic of Nepal, Ram Sahay started his political journey in 1990 with Nepal Sadbhawana Party.

He also was the founding general secretary of the Madhesi Jana Adhikar Forum and had an active role in the first Madhesh Movement (2007). He began his parliamentary career in the first Constituent Assembly in 2008. He was elected a lawmaker from the Bara district on the then Forum ticket and was re-elected from the same place in 2017. He had served as the Minister of Forest and Environment in the former Sher Bahadur Deuba-led government.

Sahay was elected to the House of Representatives from Bara-2 in last year's November polls. Since the abolishment of the monarchy, Nepal in 2008 elected Parmanda Jha as the first Vice President of the nation. With the promulgation of a new constitution in September 2015, the Himalayan Nation became the Federal Republic.

Nanda Bahadur Pun from now Maoist Center became the first Vice President of Federal Republic of Nepal after being elected on November same year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

