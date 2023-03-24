Left Menu

China's repression in Tibet, Xinjiang raised at UNHRC

"The recent report by the Special Rapporteur on minority issues has once again put the spotlight on the discrimination many minorities face in the world today."

ANI | Updated: 24-03-2023 07:55 IST | Created: 24-03-2023 07:55 IST
China's repression in Tibet, Xinjiang raised at UNHRC
EFSAS research analyst Aaron Magunna (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

A research analyst exposed China's repressive policies in Tibet and Xinjiang during the 52nd Session of Human Rights Council in Geneva. Aaron Magunna, a research analyst at European Foundation for South Asian Studies (EFSAS), who made his intervention in Interactive dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on minority issues, said: "The recent report by the Special Rapporteur on minority issues has once again put the spotlight on the discrimination many minorities face in the world today. Discrimination, the report highlights, is the result of both state policy and international indifference".

He added: "Discrimination against Tibetans and Uyghurs in China illustrates this. The report notes that Tibetan children are routinely separated from their families and sent to residential schools. These schools are part of a broader policy that seeks to Sinicize the Tibetan population, eroding its unique religious, linguistic, and cultural identity". Aaron told the Council that Uighurs in Xinjiang face even more severe repression.

"A 2022 UN report has noted serious human rights violations against the Uyghur population, including forced labour, systemic sexual violence, and eugenics programs. In Xinjiang, cultural destruction is a defining part of the modus operandi of state institutions," he said. The research analyst said the Chinese government is the immediate perpetrator of these crimes. However, the international community and UN bodies enable them. The 2023 report notes that minorities are "left behind" at the UN by not being made an organizational priority. Minority rights are human rights, and UN institutions have largely failed minorities.

"The UN's approach toward minorities creates a vacuum in which the violations against Chinese minorities are situated. The UN's legitimacy rests upon its ability to deliver human rights for all. Both the UN and its member states must bolster their efforts to hold States accountable for the human rights violations they commit against their populations," said Aaron. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease therapy and more

Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; ...

 Global
2
Beethoven's genome map reveals clues about his health, death and family history

Beethoven's genome map reveals clues about his health, death and family hist...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic information on Beethoven; Relativity's debut rocket launch proves durability, fails in space and more

Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic informatio...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease therapy; China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

The Metaverse and the Evolution of Social Media

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023