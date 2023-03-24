Indian embassy in Kathmandu marks the ITEC Day

The Embassy of India in Kathmandu on Friday evening celebrated the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Day at an event on its premises. The celebration was held at the India House lawn inside the Indian Embassy premises and was attended by dozens of ITEC alumni which included Nepali leaders as well as bureaucrats.

"ITEC is one of the components of the developmental partnership that we have between India and Nepal. Since 2007, we have trained several thousand Nepali professionals, bureaucrats, people from Army or defence, as well as other people under this capacity-building program. In the last year, about 200 Nepali official, professional, and election official has availed of these courses. This includes 45 doctors from the Nepal Medical Association, 32 officers from the Office of the Attorney General and 29 officials from the Election Commission of Nepal," said Naveen Srivastava, Indian Ambassador to Nepal while addressing the event. Under the ITEC program number of senior officers and officials from various Ministries and Departments of the Government of Nepal have got scholarships and grants in India's premier institutions. More than 100 ITEC alumni from Nepal attended the celebration on Friday evening.

The training courses offered under the ITEC program focus on the fields of computers, engineering, information technology, journalism, banking, legislation, power, remote sensing, manpower research, education, empowerment of women, hydrology, law enforcement, business planning and promotion, accounts and finance, etc. On Friday's event performances representing the various parts of India along with the vibrance and diversity in culture and various modes of life were showcased. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)