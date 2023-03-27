US Shooting: 2 shot at Gurudwara in Sacramento, sheriff's office searching for suspect

Two people were shot at a Gurudwara in Sacramento County, California on Sunday, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. The sheriff's office stated the shooting occurred around 2:30 p.m. (local time) at the Gurdwara Sacramento Sikh Society temple.

Both of the victims are in critical condition, the sheriff's office said. Sacramento County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Amar Gandhi said the shooting is not related to a hate crime and described the incident as a shootout between two men who knew each other.

Sgt. Gandhi said three people were involved in a fight that escalated into a shooting. He said "suspect 2" was down when "suspect 1" shot suspect 2's friend. Suspect 2 then shot suspect 1 before taking off. "All participants in that altercation seemed to have known each other. This seems to have stemmed from something far before this," Sgt. Gandhi added.

The investigation of the incident is underway. Notably, the United States has been witnessing back-to-back acts of gun violence in the country with numerous fatal shootings over the last few years.

Gun violence has become common in the US. And this is the reason that President Joe Biden signed the executive order that seeks to increase the number of background checks conducted during gun sales, saying this is "common sense". Last week, at least two people were hospitalised in a shooting at East High School in Denver, the capital of Colorado, informed Denver police.

Taking to Twitter, Denver police posted, "ALERT: #DPD is responding to a shooting at East High School. An unknown number of victims at this time. Investigators are working to gather information, and expect a large police presence in the area. Updates will be posted to this thread as they are made available. #Denver. " (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)