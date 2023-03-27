Left Menu

US Shooting: 2 shot at Gurudwara in Sacramento, sheriff's office searching for suspect

Two people were shot at a Gurudwara in Sacramento County, California on Sunday, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said.

ANI | Updated: 27-03-2023 08:13 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 08:13 IST
US Shooting: 2 shot at Gurudwara in Sacramento, sheriff's office searching for suspect
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Two people were shot at a Gurudwara in Sacramento County, California on Sunday, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. The sheriff's office stated the shooting occurred around 2:30 p.m. (local time) at the Gurdwara Sacramento Sikh Society temple.

Both of the victims are in critical condition, the sheriff's office said. Sacramento County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Amar Gandhi said the shooting is not related to a hate crime and described the incident as a shootout between two men who knew each other.

Sgt. Gandhi said three people were involved in a fight that escalated into a shooting. He said "suspect 2" was down when "suspect 1" shot suspect 2's friend. Suspect 2 then shot suspect 1 before taking off. "All participants in that altercation seemed to have known each other. This seems to have stemmed from something far before this," Sgt. Gandhi added.

The investigation of the incident is underway. Notably, the United States has been witnessing back-to-back acts of gun violence in the country with numerous fatal shootings over the last few years.

Gun violence has become common in the US. And this is the reason that President Joe Biden signed the executive order that seeks to increase the number of background checks conducted during gun sales, saying this is "common sense". Last week, at least two people were hospitalised in a shooting at East High School in Denver, the capital of Colorado, informed Denver police.

Taking to Twitter, Denver police posted, "ALERT: #DPD is responding to a shooting at East High School. An unknown number of victims at this time. Investigators are working to gather information, and expect a large police presence in the area. Updates will be posted to this thread as they are made available. #Denver. " (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat social anxiety

Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat socia...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Russia, China are not creating military alliance, Putin says; Roxham Road, asylum-seeker destination, busy after Biden-Trudeau pact and more

World News Roundup: Russia, China are not creating military alliance, Putin ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Plastic Pandemic: The Devastating Effects of Microplastic Pollution

The Hunger Games: How Poverty and Malnutrition Affect Millions Worldwide

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023