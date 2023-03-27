Left Menu

Afghanistan receives aid of USD 21 million from Japan for essential vaccines for children, women

In order to help Afghanistan tackle the humanitarian crisis, Japan has contributed funds of about USD 21 million to provide essential vaccines to the women and children of the crisis-hit country, Khaama Press reported.

In order to help Afghanistan tackle the humanitarian crisis, Japan has contributed funds of about USD 21 million to provide essential vaccines to the women and children of the crisis-hit country, Khaama Press reported. Following the humanitarian gesture by Japan, UNICEF will provide clean water for 30,000 people in four provinces across Afghanistan, and vaccines for 18.3 million mothers and children.

The Japanese government has made significant donations to UNICEF, including USD 18 million for essential vaccines for over 18 million mothers and children, as well as USD 3.6 million for water and sanitation facilities in public schools, the Afghan news agency reported. Measles, rotavirus, tetanus and diphtheria, polio, hepatitis B, and other vaccines are among those available.

These funds will also allow UNICEF to provide oral polio vaccines to approximately 10 million children during national vaccination campaigns in 2023. Taking to Twitter, the Embassy of Japan in Afghanistan wrote, ".@JapanGovcontributes USD 21 million for life-saving vaccines for mothers and children, and water and sanitation in schools. Thank you @UNICEFAfg for your strong partnership with Japan! @MofaJapan_en @JICA_direct_en."

Unrecognized by most of the international community, the Taliban-led government has committed to disrespecting the human rights and rights of women. Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, the humanitarian crisis in the country has deepened. People lack basic amenities and are not allowed to speak freely.

Afghan women are staring at a bleak future due to a number of restrictions imposed by the Taliban governing aspects of their lives within 10 months of Afghanistan's takeover. The UN mission in Afghanistan has expressed concern about the announcement, saying that this decision contradicts numerous assurances regarding respect for and protection of all Afghans' human rights, including those of women and girls. 

