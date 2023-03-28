Dalai Lama names US-born Mongolian boy as third highest Buddhist spiritual leader

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama has recognised an 8-year-old US-born Mongolian boy as one of the highest spiritual leaders in Buddhism, several media reports said. However, the enthronement ceremony has not taken place yet. The Dalai Lama acknowledged the 8-year-old as Khalkha Jetsun Dhampa Rinpoche's reincarnation during his visit to Mongolia a few years ago in 2016.

The Mongolian boy named as the 10th Khalkha Jetsun Dhampa Rinpoche had visited Dharamshala along with a group of Mongolian devotees and attended the teachings of the Dalai Lama and preliminary Chakrasamvara empowerment on March 8-9 this year. The Office of the Dalai Lama in early this March released a photograph of the young boy Lama with a caption that read, "The reincarnation of Khalkha Jetsun Dhampa Rinpoche of Mongolia presenting traditional offerings to His Holiness the Dalai Lama at the start of the preliminary Chakrasamvara Empowerment at the main Tibetan temple in Dharamshala."

Moreover, while reading a paper/ letter on March 8 during the teachings, Dalai Lama said, "Khalkha Jetsun Rinpoche is here with us today. He came here to receive the Chakrasamvara empowerment, the previous Jetsun Dhambas practice mainly Chakrasamvara and it's an auspicious occasion." The 9th Khalkha Jetsun Rinpoche was a Tibetan and he died in Mongolia in 2012. His family now living in Dharamshala. His son Choephel Yonten runs a cafe in Mcleodganj.

Speaking to ANI, Choephel Yonten said, "We live in Dharamshala mostly but in 2009 we had gone to Mongolia and in 2012 my father, the 9th Khalkha Jetsun Rinpoche passed away in Mongolia. I don't know much about the new reincarnated boy but, in 2016 His Holiness the Dalai lama visited Mongolia and appointed or recognized him as the 10th Khalkha Jetsun Rinpoche." Regarding the situation, he added,"the boy, the 10th Khalkha Jetsun Rinpoche visited Dharamshala along with a group of Mongolian Buddhist devotees for His Holiness' teachings on March 8-9, 2023. Actually, the family of the 10th Khalkha Jestsun Rinpoche doesn't make any statement about the boy and they keep it secret. I don't know whether it's the family's problem or any other problem. I think there must be some political reasons behind it but I think gradually the things will become more clear."

The son of 9th Khalkha Jetsun Rinpoche stated that as far as his enthronement ceremony is concerned, it didn't happen here yet, might have happened in Mongolia. Choephel Yonten told ANI,"I didn't hear anything about his enthronement. His Holiness the Dalai Lama briefly appointed him in 2016, nothing much officially but this time his Holiness the Dalai Lama said publically that the 10th Khalkha Jetsun Rinpoche is here with us. So it's official now. Everybody knows about it. He is a very important Lama. All spiritual leaders like His Holiness the Dalai Lama or Khalkha Jetsun or Panchen Lama, we consider all of them equally respected." (ANI)

