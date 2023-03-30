Left Menu

MEA highlights India's use of technological, financial inclusion for direct transfer of welfare benefits

The MEA Secretary (East) was participating virtually in the Indo-Pacific Regional Anti-Corruption Meeting chaired by South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin under the Summit for Democracy 2023.

ANI | Updated: 30-03-2023 18:04 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 18:04 IST
Indo-Pacific Regional Anti-Corruption Meeting (Source: Twitter/@MEAIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary (East) Saurabh Kumar on Thursday highlighted India's use of technological and financial inclusion for direct transfer of welfare benefits. The MEA secretary (East) was participating virtually in the Indo-Pacific Regional Anti-Corruption Meeting chaired by South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin under the Summit for Democracy 2023.

"Secy (East) @AmbSaurabhKumar participated virtually in the Indo-Pacific Regional Anti-Corruption Meeting chaired by FM @FMParkJin of South Korea, under Summit for Democracy," MEA official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted on Thursday. "Highlighted steps taken by India including use of tech & financial inclusion for direct transfer of welfare benefits," Bagchi wrote further.

This year's multi-day Summit for Democracy is being co-hosted by Biden, as well as the leaders of Costa Rica, the Netherlands, South Korea and Zambia. After a morning introduction on Wednesday, Biden will lead a virtual summit event in Washington that's focused on democracy delivering on global challenges, CNN reported. MEA secretary (East) recently paid an official visit to South Korea and co-chaired the 5th Foreign Policy and Security Dialogue (FPSD) with his Korean counterpart Cho Hyundong.

Taking to Twitter, the Embassy of India in South Korea said, "Secretary East @AmbSaurabhKumar met Rep Kim Tae-ho, Chairperson, Foreign Affairs & Unification Committee of RoK National Assembly @news_NA, and exchanged views to strengthen -ties. They also discussed regional & global issues of mutual interest, including #IndoPacific & #G20." In the dialogue, both sides agreed to enhance the special strategic partnership by strengthening strategic communication through regular high-level engagements including the Foreign Minister-level Joint Commission Meeting, '2+2' dialogue involving the Foreign Ministry and Defense Ministry at Vice Minister/Secretary level, other ministerial and senior official dialogues, as the two countries celebrate 50 years of establishment of diplomatic relations this year, according to the official statement released by Ministry of External Affairs.

According to the statement, both sides had also agreed to deepen cooperation in areas including, trade and investment, security and defence, science and technology, as well as, cultural and people-to-people exchanges. (ANI)

