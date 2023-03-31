Left Menu

Afghan people indulge in carpet weaving amid economic crisis

Amid the rise in economic instability in the country, several natives of Afghanistan have shifted to carpet weaving in order to support their families and fend for their regular needs, TOLOnews reported.

Amid the rise in economic instability in the country, several natives of Afghanistan have shifted to carpet weaving in order to support their families and fend for their regular needs, TOLOnews reported. Mustafa, a resident of Kabul, has been weaving carpets with his little child for a number of months. They claimed that in order to survive, they must locate a source of support.

Owners of carpet companies reported that many people in the country had applied for jobs as carpet weavers over the previous two years. "The business has dropped. It is not dropped actually, it no longer exists. I used work on carpet weaving, so I thought to start it again during Ramadan to earn some money," carpet weaver, Mustafa said, according to TOLOnews.

"It has been 4 to 5 years that I worked in a bakery and the rest of the family was carpet weaving. Now as there is no good work at the bakery, I myself started working on carpets," another Kabul resident, Mahdi stated as per the Afghan news agency. The economic stability in Afghanistan is extensively dependent on humanitarian aid flows as the country continues to remain in deep crisis.

Afghanistan is currently grappling with a serious humanitarian crisis as according to international assessments, the country now has the highest number of people in emergency food insecurity in the world. Moreover, the situation of human rights in Afghanistan has worsened since the collapse of the Afghan government and the Taliban's return to power in August last year.

Additionally, the Ukraine crisis has had a massive impact on the rise in food costs and how it was out of reach for many Afghans. Although the fighting in the country has ended, serious human rights violations continue unabated, especially against women and minorities. Women and girls in Afghanistan are facing a human rights crisis, deprived of the fundamental rights to non-discrimination, education, work, public participation and health, reported Khaama Press.

