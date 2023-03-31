After vandalism row, Indian envoy Doraiswami attends Iftaar dinner at UK mosque

Indian High Commissioner in the United Kingdom, Vikram Doraiswami, on Friday visited Hussaini Masjid at Northolt to attend an Iftaar dinner. The Iftaar was hosted by Shehzada Ammar Jamaluddin, President Anjuman-e-Burhani, London. HC Doraiswami also presented a replica of one of the oldest Holy Quran Sharifs from the Raza Library Rampur, Uttar Pradesh.

Significantly, the envoy's visit to the UK mosque came during the ongoing fasting month of Ramzan. In a recent incident, which snowballed into a major diplomatic row and saw New Delhi lodge a strong protest with the UK's seniormost envoy, a pro-Khalistan protestor in London climbed the High Commission of India's balcony and pulled down the Indian flag on March 19.

A video of the incident went viral on social video. In the viral video, a Khalistani protestor was seen on the balcony of the high commission building, taking down the Tricolour. At the end of the video, another man reaches the balcony from inside the building to avert any more harm to the flag. The seniormost UK diplomat in New Delhi was summoned over the vandalism of the Indian High Commission. The Ministry of External Affairs stated in an official release that the UK envoy was conveyed India's strong protest at the actions of separatist and extremist elements against the Indian mission in London.

An explanation was demanded on the complete absence of British security that allowed these elements to enter the High Commission premises. The envoy was reminded of the basic obligations of the UK Government under the Vienna Convention. Following the incident, the MEA on March 24 shared a detailed report on the pro-Khalistan protest outside the Indian High Commission in London with other agencies.

Responding to ANI's question on the MEA's role in the FIR registered by Delhi Police in connection with the pro-Khalistani protest outside the Indian High Commission in London on March 19, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "We have shared incident report with the agencies on what happened outside our High Commission in London earlier this week. And now it is up to the law enforcement agencies to do what they can do and what it has to do." He added that they will share more information, if there's something further.

The Ministry of Home Affairs also asked the Delhi Police to take appropriate legal action in the matter. "On receipt of a report from the Ministry of External Affairs on the incident at Indian High Commission, London on March 19, 2023, the Ministry of Home Affairs asked Delhi Police to take appropriate legal action," said an official statement.

The case was registered under appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Public Property Act (PDPP). The special cell of Delhi Police started an investigation of the incident, as it involved unlawful activities carried out by certain persons holding Indian nationality abroad, officials said.

The Indian community on March 19 held a large gathering in front of the Indian High Commission against the "disrespectful act" of Khalistan supporters towards the Indian flag and demanded that the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, and the British government act against the perpetrators at the earliest. The desecration of the Indian Flag led to an unprecedented outpouring of support from the diverse Indian community in Britain.

Expats from all across the UK travelled to London to express their solidarity with the Indian Flag. The gathering resoundingly debunked the idea of Khalistan, saying there are no takers for it. (ANI)

