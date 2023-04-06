Sharjah ruler meets Omani Ambassador, receives invitation to visit Oman

Sharjah [United Arab Emirates], April 6 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, received on Wednesday Ahmed bin Hilal bin Saud Al Busaidi, Ambassador of Oman to the UAE, at Al Badee' Palace. During the meeting, the Ruler of Sharjah received a written message from H.H. Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for Cabinet Affairs of Oman, including an invitation to visit Oman.

Delivered by the Omani Ambassador, the invitation is an extension of the two countries' deep-rooted ties and their keenness to enhance their cooperation. Sheikh Sultan exchanged Ramadan greetings with the Omani Ambassador, praying to God Almighty to bless the two countries and their peoples with further growth and prosperity, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman.

The meeting discussed several issues of mutual concern and was attended by a number of officials from both sides. (ANI/WAM)

