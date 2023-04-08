Left Menu

Dubai Police welcome Consul-General of Singapore

The Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, has recently welcomed Syed Muhammad Raziff Aljunie, Consul-General of the Republic of Singapore in Dubai, with the aim to enhance cooperation between both sides.

Dubai [UAE], April 8 (ANI/WAM): The Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, has recently welcomed Syed Muhammad Raziff Aljunie, Consul-General of the Republic of Singapore in Dubai, with the aim to enhance cooperation between both sides. During the meeting, which was held at the Dubai Police Officers Club, Al Marri discussed with the Singaporean Consul-General a number of topics of mutual interest including ways to strengthen cooperation between the two sides in various areas.

Al Marri welcomed Singapore's Consul-General and the accompanying delegation, reaffirming the Dubai Police's keenness to enhance communication with various agencies, including diplomatic agencies. The Singaporean Consul-General praised the level of safety and security in Dubai in particular and the UAE in general. He thanked the Dubai Police for its permanent endeavours to enhance cooperation and joint coordination in various fields.

The delegation was briefed on the Ghiath Smart Patrol, one of the world's most advanced security vehicles equipped with 360-degree deployable cameras, smart devices, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and the latest technological systems. The meeting witnessed the presence of Major General Ahmed Muhammad Rafi, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Administration Affairs; Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs; Major General Jamal Al Jallaf, Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation; Major General Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director of the General Department of Forensics and Criminology, and a number of senior officers and other top officials.

They also learned about the advanced services that enhance police work in the security and traffic aspects. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

