Pakistan: Unidentified man opens fire at restaurant in Karachi

An unidentified gunman fired shots at a fast food chain restaurant with a sea view in Karachi and injured the manager, ARY News reported on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 09-04-2023 18:09 IST | Created: 09-04-2023 18:09 IST
Representative Image, . Image Credit: ANI
An unidentified gunman fired shots at a fast food chain restaurant with a sea view in Karachi and injured the manager, ARY News reported on Sunday. The man who opened fire was apparently drunk, according to the police officials, and he also misbehaved with the restaurant staff.

The administration of the hotel immediately called police helpline 15, however, the man later fled the scene even before the arrival of the police, reported ARY News. The manager who was hit in the foot was rushed to the hospital, the police said.

Quoting SSP South Asad Raza, ARY News reported that the suspect shot the manager in the foot before police arrived and later not found anywhere. The manager continued, "After slapping the security guy, he later began firing randomly at the staff, and as we attempted to defend ourselves, I was shot in the foot," ARY News reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

