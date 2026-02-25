Left Menu

Odisha's Record Corruption Cash Haul: Mines Officer Arrested

A significant corruption case has surfaced in Odisha, with Rs 4 crore in cash recovered from the property of Deputy Director of Mines, Debabrata Mohanty. Following his arrest, simultaneous raids unveiled additional assets linked to him. This marks the anti-corruption agency's largest cash seizure in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-02-2026 12:23 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 12:23 IST
Odisha's Record Corruption Cash Haul: Mines Officer Arrested
cash
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking development, Odisha's state Vigilance Department has arrested Debabrata Mohanty, Deputy Director of Mines, after allegedly discovering Rs 4 crore in cash at his Bhubaneswar flat. This marks the largest cash seizure by the anti-corruption agency in the state's history.

Mohanty was reportedly caught accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 from a licensed coal vendor for facilitating smooth operations. In the aftermath, sweeping searches were conducted at his residence, parental home in Bhadrak, and his office in Cuttack, revealing further unaccounted assets.

The investigations unearthed a lavish double-storey house and around 130 grams of gold. A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered, while the previous top cash haul stood at Rs 3.4 crore, discovered at an engineer's home in Ganjam district last year.

TRENDING

1
Heathrow Airport's Expansion: A Major Step Forward

Heathrow Airport's Expansion: A Major Step Forward

 United Kingdom
2
Eviction Drive Targets Odisha Leader's Farmhouse over Land Dispute

Eviction Drive Targets Odisha Leader's Farmhouse over Land Dispute

 India
3
Rajasthan's Rising Heat: Barmer Tops at 36.3°C

Rajasthan's Rising Heat: Barmer Tops at 36.3°C

 India
4
Name-Change Politics: A Tale of Regions and Recognition

Name-Change Politics: A Tale of Regions and Recognition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026