SC seeks ED's response on Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's plea challenging repetitive summons to him in money laundering case.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2026 12:32 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 12:32 IST
- Country:
- India
