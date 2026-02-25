Left Menu

SC seeks ED's response on Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's plea challenging repetitive summons to him in money laundering case.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2026 12:32 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 12:32 IST
SC seeks ED's response on Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's plea challenging repetitive summons to him in money laundering case.
  • Country:
  • India

SC seeks ED's response on Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's plea challenging repetitive summons to him in money laundering case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BJP Rallies in Support of Chandru Lamani Amid Controversy

BJP Rallies in Support of Chandru Lamani Amid Controversy

 India
2
Delhi Couple Held for Racial Slurs Against Northeast Neighbors

Delhi Couple Held for Racial Slurs Against Northeast Neighbors

 India
3
Thailand Moves Closer to New Government with Election Certification

Thailand Moves Closer to New Government with Election Certification

 Thailand
4
Japan and Uttar Pradesh Forge Rs 11,000 Crore Industrial Partnerships

Japan and Uttar Pradesh Forge Rs 11,000 Crore Industrial Partnerships

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026