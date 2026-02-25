Left Menu

Maruti Suzuki India's Groundbreaking Carbon Credit Achievement

Maruti Suzuki India's Gujarat in-plant railway siding becomes the first modal shift transportation project certified under Verra's Verified Carbon Standard, achieving 1.7 lakh carbon credits over a decade by transitioning vehicle dispatches from road to rail, significantly reducing carbon emissions.

In a pioneering move, Maruti Suzuki India has registered its Gujarat in-plant railway siding as the world's first modal shift transportation project under Verra's Verified Carbon Standard initiative. This forward-thinking project is expected to yield approximately 1.7 lakh carbon credits over a 10-year period, from FY 2023-24 to FY 2032-33.

The carbon credits are achieved by transitioning vehicle dispatches from traditional road transport to railways, dramatically cutting carbon emissions. Verra, the global non-profit organization overseeing the Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) program, has lauded this initiative. The VCS program is renowned for issuing over 1 billion carbon credits and facilitating credible climate actions worldwide.

Hisashi Takeuchi, MD and CEO of Maruti Suzuki India, emphasized the project's blend of operational efficiency and environmental responsibility. Since March 2023, the railway siding has dispatched over six lakh vehicles, cutting down on road congestion and fossil fuel use, aligning with India's net-zero emissions goals.

