Switzerland is gearing up for a crucial vote on a proposal to halve the funding fee for its state broadcaster, SRG. Supporters claim the cut will provide financial relief for households, while opponents argue it reflects a global trend where right-wing groups exert pressure on public broadcasters.

The proposed fee reduction from 335 to 200 Swiss francs is driven by factors like declining viewership among younger audiences who favor digital platforms over traditional TV and radio. The proposed changes come amid criticism from parties like the Swiss People's Party, accusing SRG of leaning politically left, despite studies showing otherwise.

High stakes accompany the March 8 vote, with potential job cuts and diminished programming looming if the initiative gains approval. This debate echoes concerns in other countries, like the UK, where similar discussions about public broadcasters' funding and alleged biases are taking place.

(With inputs from agencies.)