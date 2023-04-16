Left Menu

UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed discuss developments in Sudan with EU's Borrell

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Josep Borrell, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, today discussed developments in the Republic of Sudan.

ANI | Updated: 16-04-2023 08:04 IST | Created: 16-04-2023 08:04 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
Dubai [UAE], April 16 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Josep Borrell, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, today discussed developments in the Republic of Sudan.

This came in a phone call the UAE's top diplomat got from a European official, wherein the two sides reviewed ways to stop the current escalation and work to maintain the security and stability of Sudan and its people.

Sheikh Abdullah reaffirmed the UAE's support for all efforts aimed at halting the escalation in Sudan and launching a political dialogue to settle the current crisis, emphasising the significance of working for the security, stability, and prosperity of the Sudanese people. (ANI/WAM)

