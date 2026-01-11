Dubai's Media Model: Bridging Cultures through Original Content

In a compelling session at the 1 Billion Followers Summit, Dubai's media and humanitarian initiatives were spotlighted as global exemplars of content creation that transcends mere follower numbers to foster cultural connections through originality and purpose.

Kuwaiti content creator Khalifa Al Mazen hailed Dubai, crediting its visionary approach under the leadership of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, for focusing on human-centered, institutional development. He highlighted Dubai's emergence as a pivotal global hub in aviation and maritime, which connects over 170 destinations and serves as a melting pot for diverse cultures and economies.

Al Mazen urged content creators worldwide to prioritize originality and diversity in digital media, asserting that such efforts could enrich and deepen its ability to connect people across borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)