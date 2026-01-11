Left Menu

Dubai's Media Model: Bridging Cultures through Original Content

At the 1 Billion Followers Summit, Dubai's approach to media and humanitarian efforts was praised for its cultural connectivity. Kuwaiti creator Khalifa Al Mazen emphasized Dubai's focus on originality and its role as a global hub, urging creators to prioritize unique, diverse content over sheer follower counts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-01-2026 21:29 IST | Created: 11-01-2026 21:29 IST
Dubai's Media Model: Bridging Cultures through Original Content
Representative Image (Photo/ Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a compelling session at the 1 Billion Followers Summit, Dubai's media and humanitarian initiatives were spotlighted as global exemplars of content creation that transcends mere follower numbers to foster cultural connections through originality and purpose.

Kuwaiti content creator Khalifa Al Mazen hailed Dubai, crediting its visionary approach under the leadership of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, for focusing on human-centered, institutional development. He highlighted Dubai's emergence as a pivotal global hub in aviation and maritime, which connects over 170 destinations and serves as a melting pot for diverse cultures and economies.

Al Mazen urged content creators worldwide to prioritize originality and diversity in digital media, asserting that such efforts could enrich and deepen its ability to connect people across borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Cuba Oil Tensions: Trump's Bold Move and Cuban Defiance

U.S.-Cuba Oil Tensions: Trump's Bold Move and Cuban Defiance

 Global
2
Ahmedabad Lions Roar to Victory Over Delhi Superheros in ISPL Thriller

Ahmedabad Lions Roar to Victory Over Delhi Superheros in ISPL Thriller

 India
3
Over 10,670 people detained in crackdown on nationwide protests in Iran, activists say, reports AP.

Over 10,670 people detained in crackdown on nationwide protests in Iran, act...

 Global
4
Village Head Arrested for Controversial Remarks Against Religion

Village Head Arrested for Controversial Remarks Against Religion

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026