Balochistan university faces financial crises, departments close due to non-availability of funds

Balochistan University is facing lots of financial crises and all the departments have been closed due to the non-availability of funds, Pakistan vernacular media Jang reported. The university's teaching and non-teaching staff are also on strike due to non-payment of salaries. The oldest university of Balochistan is in extreme trouble as Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo is claiming revolutionary steps in the education sector.

The university's annual expenditure is more than Rs 3 billion whereas the current deficit is more than Rs 1 billion and there is a need to find out a permanent solution as soon as possible, according to Jang. Meanwhile, Haq Do Tehreek (Give Rights Movement) recently said that Balochistan has been made hell for political activists, Pakistan vernacular media Qudrat reported.

As per Haq Do Tehreek, protest rallies for the release of Maulana Hidayatur Rahman and Mahil Baloch and the recovery of missing persons would be taken out across Balochistan. To express solidarity with aggrieved families and condemn the government's insensitivity on the issue, black bands would be tied on hands on the occasion of Eid.

The movement's spokesperson Hafiz Kayani said that the situation in Balochistan is worse than in Palestine, according to Qudrat. Geo News recently reported that the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has sounded alarm over growing public frustration pertaining to enforced disappearances, economic exclusion, curbs on press freedom, misgovernance and allegations of political manipulation by the establishment in Balochistan. (ANI)

