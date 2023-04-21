Left Menu

UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed, South Korea FM discuss developments in Sudan

The two ministers discussed the ongoing global efforts to cease escalation and hostilities, as well as calling for a dialogue between the fighting parties and reaching a peaceful resolution to the crisis in Sudan.

ANI | Updated: 21-04-2023 22:42 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 22:42 IST
Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 21 (ANI/WAM): H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, discussed latest developments in the Republic of Sudan during a phone call with South Korea Foreign Minister Park Jin. The two ministers discussed the ongoing global efforts to cease escalation and hostilities, as well as calling for a dialogue between the fighting parties and reaching a peaceful resolution to the crisis in Sudan.

Sheikh Abdullah and Park Jin stressed the importance of ensuring the safety of civilians, foreign communities in the country, and humanitarian workers, pointing out the need to rapidly cease military operations. During the phone call, Sheikh Abdullah noted that the return to dialogue is essential to reach a political settlement to the crisis in Sudan. He also affirmed that the UAE supports all efforts to cease escalation and help the Sudanese people overcome this hardship. (ANI/WAM)

