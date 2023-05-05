Left Menu

Penumbral lunar eclipse seen over Nepal sky

This is neither a partial nor a total lunar eclipse. A penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the moon enters the Earth's penumbra, the outer part of the shadow.

ANI | Updated: 05-05-2023 22:23 IST | Created: 05-05-2023 22:23 IST
Penumbral lunar eclipse seen over Nepal sky
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

The penumbral lunar eclipse was seen over the Nepali sky on the full moon day. The lunar eclipse started at 8:59 PM (Local Time) on Friday and will continue till 1:16 AM (Local Time) Saturday.

This is neither a partial nor a total lunar eclipse. A penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the moon enters the Earth's penumbra, the outer part of the shadow. It is very difficult to spot this kind of eclipse with a nude eye since the moon will be a bit fainter. Although the existence of this eclipse is acknowledged in scientific belief, it is not acknowledged in religious texts. Hence, no religious or cultural beliefs are applicable to this eclipse.

Astronomy, science and technology, and innovation enthusiasts could take a picture of the moon tonight, weather permitting, and research why this eclipse was not counted while developing astronomy in ancient times. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 11 gets new OxygenOS update with several improvements

OnePlus 11 gets new OxygenOS update with several improvements

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO experts to weigh whether world ready to end COVID emergency; UNICEF: More than 1 million polio vaccines lost in Sudan and more

Health News Roundup: WHO experts to weigh whether world ready to end COVID e...

 Global
3
Accenture India Chair Rekha Menon to retire on Jun 30, Co splits role into 2 new positions

Accenture India Chair Rekha Menon to retire on Jun 30, Co splits role into 2...

 Global
4
Surrounded by corpses, Wagner's Prigozhin blasts Russian defence minister in expletive-laden video

Surrounded by corpses, Wagner's Prigozhin blasts Russian defence minister in...

 Russian Federation

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Smart Home Smackdown: Amazon Alexa vs. Google Home vs. Apple HomeKit

The Critical Connection: Land and Property Rights to Sustainable Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023