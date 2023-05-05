Left Menu

ENOC Group celebrates safety and health at work with outstanding 2022 performance

Over the course of the year, ENOC's Fire Training and First Aid Centre were recognised as a Government of Dubai-approved First-Aid training facility and 3,682 employees completed various studies on firefighting training

ANI | Updated: 05-05-2023 23:33 IST | Created: 05-05-2023 23:33 IST
ENOC Group celebrates safety and health at work with outstanding 2022 performance
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Dubai [UAE], May 5 (ANI/WAM): In celebration of the World Day for Safety and Health at Work, ENOC Group reaffirmed its commitment to putting the health, safety and wellbeing of its employees and partners at the forefront of its operations.The Group, which recognised 56 ENOC Segments, business unit and employees for their significant contribution towards health and safety, highlighted its outstanding HSE performance in 2022. The HSE Excellence Awards recognised exceptional performance in health and safety under 11 categories including Best Performing Segment Award, Best Performing Corporate Department Award, Best Performing Business Unit Award, Partner Recognition Award, Best HSE Innovation/ Project, Best OH /Wellness Programme, Best Environment Project, HSE Heroes Award, Best Risk Management Coordinator, Best Business Continuity Management Champion, and HSE Champion Award.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO at ENOC, said, "We always affirm that our employees are our most important and valuable asset. From this perspective, we prioritise health, safety, and environmental policies in all our business sectors. We are constantly keen to adopt the latest government policies and standards in this regard." "Recognising our teams who scored the highest results in terms of health, safety, and environment is an affirmation of our unremitting efforts to ensure the health and safety of all our employees, customers, and assets, and our commitment to instilling a work culture based on the foundations of safety and efficiency."

The Group's Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate (LTIFR) reduced from 0.51 in 2016 to 0.05 in 2022, indicating a reduction of 98 per cent same period. The Group also successfully conducted safety cant LTIFR in addition to a 90 per cent reduction in Lost Time Injuries as compared to campaigns for its contractors in five languages, which saw 95 per cent contractors within business units in attendance.

Over the course of the year, ENOC's Fire Training and First Aid Centre were recognised as a Government of Dubai-approved First-Aid training facility and 3,682 employees completed various studies on firefighting training. The Group also launched several occupational health and wellbeing campaigns, conducted a safety culture survey with its employees, and completed HSE audits in line with its continued commitment to health and safety. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 11 gets new OxygenOS update with several improvements

OnePlus 11 gets new OxygenOS update with several improvements

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO experts to weigh whether world ready to end COVID emergency; UNICEF: More than 1 million polio vaccines lost in Sudan and more

Health News Roundup: WHO experts to weigh whether world ready to end COVID e...

 Global
3
Accenture India Chair Rekha Menon to retire on Jun 30, Co splits role into 2 new positions

Accenture India Chair Rekha Menon to retire on Jun 30, Co splits role into 2...

 Global
4
Surrounded by corpses, Wagner's Prigozhin blasts Russian defence minister in expletive-laden video

Surrounded by corpses, Wagner's Prigozhin blasts Russian defence minister in...

 Russian Federation

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Smart Home Smackdown: Amazon Alexa vs. Google Home vs. Apple HomeKit

The Critical Connection: Land and Property Rights to Sustainable Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023