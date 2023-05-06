TTP forging nexus with Baloch separatists, militant groups: Experts

The consultation on "Afghan peace and reconciliation: Pakistan's interests and policy options" was organised on Thursday by Pak Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS). Experts here warned that the banned terrorist organisation Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is forging nexus with Baloch separatists and local militant groups based in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, a development which will likely exacerbate the already precarious security situation in the country, Dawn reported. The representatives of political parties and civil society, academics, and journalists, among others, participated in the discussion. The main themes of the consultation included "Pak-Afghan bilateral relations: challenges and way forward" and "Emerging Afghan situation and its implications for the region."

Unlike in the past, this is for the first time that the TTP has started carrying out terrorist attacks in the Pashtoon areas of Balochistan, which is very disturbing, Dawn wrote quoting experts. There is no clarity about Pakistan's policy for Afghanistan and the ruling coalition in the centre is also unclear how to deal with the TTP since talks with the proscribed group failed last year, the experts added, Dawn reported.

The speakers said that the TTP and other local militant groups were filling the space left by mainstream and nationalist political parties in KP as they were no longer only jihadi-religious groups. They said these militant groups now promoted political and nationalist thoughts to achieve their vested interests., Dawn reported. The Islamite militants, including TTP, and separatists have increased their attacks in Balochistan since the Taliban took over Kabul in August 2021, said a Quetta-based journalist who writes for international media.

He said the group for the first time has started carrying out attacks in the Pashtoon areas of the province. Another expert said that the banned group was promoting its political agenda in the province by showing its sympathies for the people of Balochistan, demonstrating that it wanted to increase its presence there.

Experts at the meet said that the local militant and separatist groups had entered into some sort of understanding with TTP. They argued that the government should open its door for talks with all militant groups. President International Research Council for Religious Affairs Mohammad Israr Madani said they would have to enhance people-to-people contacts and trade to decrease the hostility of Afghans towards Pakistan.

Madani said Pakistan should hold talks with Afghanistan continuously on different issues and these should not be limited to a single sitting. He also said Pakistan should make its border management policy people-friendly to facilitate the Afghan people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)