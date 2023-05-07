Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry discusses ways to boost economic relations with President of Adjara-Georgia

Sharjah [UAE], May 7 (ANI/WAM): The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) received Tornike Rizhvadze, Chairman of the Government of the Autonomous Republic of Adjara, and his delegation to discuss enhancing economic relations between the two countries. The bilateral meeting aimed to foster cooperation in trade, industry, agriculture, and tourism and identify potential investment opportunities for investors and businessmen in both nations.

The delegation, which also featured Paata Kalandadze, Georgian Ambassador to the UAE, and many Georgian officials, was welcomed by Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, and several members of SCCI's Board of Directors. Humaid Mohamed bin Salem, Secretary-General of the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of the SCCI, Abdulaziz Mohammed Shattaf, Assistant Director-General of the Communication and Business Sector at the Sharjah Chamber, and Fatema Khalifa Al Muqarrab, Director of the International Relations Department, were also present.

During the meeting, the Chamber urged the Georgian business community to take advantage of the investment opportunities available in Sharjah. It emphasised its commitment to supporting and facilitating their work and stressed the importance of arranging reciprocal visits and meetings between the two parties.

Welcoming the President of Adjara and his delegation to the Sharjah Chamber, Al Owais said that the UAE's bilateral relations with Georgia had reached new heights with the recent high-level visit by Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, and the UAE-Georgia Business Forum. "This meeting is of great importance as it will help to strengthen and upgrade our economic cooperation and services, especially since non-oil foreign trade between our two countries has doubled and reached more than AED1.7 billion in 2022, with a growth of 110 percent compared to 2021. We look forward to exploring more investment and trade opportunities between the UAE and Georgia." Al Owais added.

Rizhvadze said, "I am truly delighted to visit the Emirate of Sharjah and the Chamber, which stands as a beacon of communication, global openness, and innovation in serving the business community and investors. The Adjara region, with its investment-stimulating environment, especially in the tourism sector, attracted over four million tourists last year, ten times its population. This achievement is a testament to its exceptional services, investment incentives, and facilities, making it an ideal destination for foreign investments and exemplifying ease of procedures for imports and property ownership." (ANI/WAM)

