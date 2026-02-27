Left Menu

Odisha's Roadmap to a High-Income, Inclusive Future

Odisha Chief Secretary Anu Garg outlined a plan for the state's transformation into a high-income, inclusive, and climate-resilient economy by 2036. Addressing the Vikash Manthan 1.0 conclave, she emphasized sustainability and inclusivity for Odisha's growth, with industrial expansion and women's empowerment as key drivers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-02-2026 18:36 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 18:36 IST
Odisha Chief Secretary Anu Garg emphasized the need for inclusive, sustainable growth in transforming the state by 2036. Speaking at the 'Vikash Manthan 1.0' conclave, she detailed the roadmap to align with India's centennial independence celebration in 2047.

Garg highlighted Odisha's projected GSDP of Rs 9.9 lakh-crore by 2025-26, an increase from the previous year, and a real growth rate surpassing the national average. The industrial sector leads with manufacturing, while services grow robustly. Per capita income in Odisha has nearly tripled since 2015.

Initiatives like Subhadra and Lakhpati Didi boost women's grassroots economic participation. Development Commissioner Deoranjan Kumar Singh underscored the significance of Vikash Manthan 1.0 as a platform for transformative ideas, reflecting India's cultural and spiritual ethos.

