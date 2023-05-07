Pakistan: PM Shehbaz terms ex-CJP Saqib as Imran Khan party PTI's agent

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that former Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar was an agent of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and he worked as an activist and an agent of Imran Khan-led party during his tenure as the CJP, reported Geo News. He said that Saqib Nisar had played a key role in the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif on completely baseless and false allegations and ran a vindictive campaign against the PMLN in order to bring Imran Khan into power through a rigged election he presided over.

Shehbaz's comments came while talking to journalists in London where he attended the coronation of King Charles III. The prime minister also met his brother and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif during his visit. Shehbaz said the ex-top judge of the apex court used suo motu notices for his personal and political interests and not for public interest, reported Geo News.

Prime Minister Sharif said that the audio leak of the former CJP's son Najam Saqib shows that there was a conspiracy to bring Imran to power in which Saqib Nisar was involved. The son of the former chief justice was heard speaking to a PTI candidate, Abuzar Chadhar, regarding the issuance of party tickets for the upcoming Punjab elections, reported Geo News.

He further stated that the House committee had called the ex-chief justice and his son to answer questions about their involvement in the sale of tickets for Rs 120 million. Meanwhile, Shehbaz Sharif said that elections in the country will take place on the same day and parliament will assert its supremacy at all costs, reported Geo News.

"Elections will happen in one day. In Punjab, in the past, there was a wrong impression that it is the big brother of the provinces. All provinces are equal. Only doing an election in Punjab is not in Pakistan's interest," he said. He also slammed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for creating "controversy" around Pakistan's participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's (SCO) moot in India, saying for the Imran Khan-led party 'everything' is a 'plaything,' reported Geo News.

"It is deeply troubling how the PTI tried to generate a controversy around Pakistan's participation in the SCO's meeting in India," tweeted PM Shehbaz a day after Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari returned from India. Foreign Minister Bhutto-Zardari visited the Indian city of Goa to attend the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers (CFMs) meeting. (ANI)

