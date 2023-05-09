Left Menu

UN calls on Taliban to halt flogging, executions in Afghanistan

Human Rights Chief of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, Fiona Frazer, in a statement said the Taliban's corporal punishment is against international law.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

The United Nations has called on the Taliban to halt flogging and execution in Afghanistan, Khaama Press reported. Human Rights Chief of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, Fiona Frazer, in a statement said the Taliban's corporal punishment is against international law.

She urged the Taliban leadership to halt all executions immediately. "Corporal punishment is a violation of the Convention against Torture and must cease," said Fiona Frazer, the agency's human rights chief. She also called for an immediate moratorium on executions, according to Khaama Press.

The Taliban-led Foreign Ministry of Afghanistan in response said most Afghans adhere to Islamic rules and guidance and that Afghanistan's laws are based on Islamic principles. The Taliban-led ministry said: "In the event of a conflict between international human rights law and Islamic law, the government is obliged to follow the Islamic law."

Meanwhile, a UN report released on Monday strongly criticized the Taliban for carrying out execution, floggings and stoning since gaining control of Afghanistan. It urged the Taliban leaders to put an immediate end to such practices. According to the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) report, 274 men, 58 women and two boys were publicly flogged in Afghanistan during the past six months.

The Taliban authorities in the first public execution since it came into power in Afghanistan, executed an Afghan man found guilty of murder in December 2022, according to the report. In front of hundreds of spectators, including senior Taliban officials, the victim's father executed him in the western province of Farah using an assault rifle.

The Taliban has increased restrictions on women and banned them from public areas like education, university, parks and gym. According to Khaama Press, the restriction has caused a global uproar, deepening the country's isolation at a time when its economy is in freefall. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

