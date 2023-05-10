Left Menu

China's focus on Industrialisation proves fatal for its citizens

Severe air pollution proves fatal for Chinese citizens China's focus on industrialisation helped it achieve rapid economic growth, but it has cost its citizen their lives, as numerous people are dying in the country due to air pollution, Just Earth news reported.

ANI | Updated: 10-05-2023 16:40 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 16:40 IST
China's focus on Industrialisation proves fatal for its citizens
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Severe air pollution proves fatal for Chinese citizens as China's focus on industrialisation helped it achieve rapid economic growth, but it has cost its citizen their lives, as numerous people are dying in the country due to air pollution, Just Earth news reported. Every year, air pollution in China claims the lives of almost two million people. In China, untimely fatalities are being brought on by the emission of mercury, greenhouse gases, and other dangerous substances.

PM2.5, or fine particulate matter, is a particularly dangerous pollutant that has a diameter of 2.5 micrometres or less. In terms of deaths brought on by PM 2.5, China comes in fourth place globally. In contrast to the recommended global threshold of 5 micrograms per cubic metre, its concentration in China in the last ten years was between 50 and 60 micrograms. According to Just Earth News, a team of Chinese researchers discovered that between 2000 and 2016, air pollution caused the early deaths of around 30.8 million people in China.

Chinese people's lungs and cardiovascular systems are deeply affected by the fine and microscopic particles in the filthy air they breathe. This is causing a number of illnesses, including respiratory infections, heart disease, lung cancer, heart attack, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Fudan University researchers in Shanghai came to the conclusion that Chinese people were more likely to experience arrhythmias, or irregular or abnormal heartbeats, after surveying 200 Chinese hospitals, Just Earth news reported.

Due to increased spending to lessen the negative impacts of air pollution on children's health, severe air pollution also encourages Chinese parents to consider having children. Air pollution increased as a result of growing industrialization, urbanisation, and higher energy consumption brought on by development activities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
2
NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible destinations throughout solar system

NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible desti...

 Global
3
Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

 Nigeria
4
Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cut debt

Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cu...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering Up the Fight Against Climate Change: The Role of Emerging Technologies

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023