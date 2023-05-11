Left Menu

Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 jolts Afghanistan's Fayzabad

51 am IST on Thursday and at a depth of 172 Kilometers.

ANI | Updated: 11-05-2023 06:58 IST | Created: 11-05-2023 06:58 IST
Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 jolts Afghanistan's Fayzabad
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Afghanistan

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale jolted 99 kilometres south-southwest of Fayzabad, Afghanistan on Thursday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. The NCS said that the earthquake occurred at 5:51 am IST on Thursday and at a depth of 172 Kilometers. NCS tweeted, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 11-05-2023, 05:51:03 IST, Lat: 36.33 & Long: 69.98, Depth: 172 Km, Location: 99km SSW of Fayzabad, Afghanistan."

No casualty has been reported yet. Further details are awaited. Earlier on Tuesday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale jolted 116 kilometres South East of Fayzabad in Afghanistan, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed in a tweet.

The earthquake occurred at 3:32 am IST on Tuesday and hit at a depth of 120 kilometres. The NCS tweeted, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 09-05-2023, 03:32:23 IST, Lat: 36.47 & Long: 71.59, Depth: 120 Km, Location: 116km SE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan."(ANI)

