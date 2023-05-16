Left Menu

US may default on debt as soon as June 1, Treasury Secy Yellen reaffirms

"With additional information now available, I am writing to note that we still estimate that Treasury will likely no longer be able to satisfy all of the government's obligations if Congress has not acted to raise or suspend the debt limit by early June, and potentially as early as June 1," Yellen wrote to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

ANI | Updated: 16-05-2023 08:32 IST | Created: 16-05-2023 08:32 IST
US may default on debt as soon as June 1, Treasury Secy Yellen reaffirms
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday (local time) reaffirmed that the US could default on its obligations in early June if Congress doesn't act, reported CNN. "With additional information now available, I am writing to note that we still estimate that Treasury will likely no longer be able to satisfy all of the government's obligations if Congress has not acted to raise or suspend the debt limit by early June, and potentially as early as June 1," Yellen wrote to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

The looming deadline is keeping the pressure high on House Republicans and the White House to bridge their differences and address the debt ceiling in the coming days. President Joe Biden is expected to meet again on Tuesday with McCarthy and other top congressional leaders, reported CNN. Earlier, Yellen based on April tax receipts and current spending levels predicted the US could run short of cash by early June.

Notably, the collapse of a few regional banks in the US, which started with Silicon Valley Bank, has sent ripples across the global banking industry and posed fears of a contagion effect across economies. Low-interest rates have also squeezed banks' net interest margins, prompting them to cut operational costs elsewhere.

In the US, regulators have shut down and sold three mid-size US banks since the beginning of March - Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and First Republic. The failures are the biggest to hit the US since the 2008 financial crisis. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stunning HiRISE image reveals sand dunes trapped inside mysterious crater on Mars

Stunning HiRISE image reveals sand dunes trapped inside mysterious crater on...

 Global
2
Outgoing 3 top Puma India executives set up Agilitas Sports, raise Rs 430 crore

Outgoing 3 top Puma India executives set up Agilitas Sports, raise Rs 430 cr...

 Global
3
OnePlus 11R OxygenOS 13.1.0.540 update brings new features

OnePlus 11R OxygenOS 13.1.0.540 update brings new features

 India
4
Astronomers scrutinise densely packed star cluster to search for hidden monster

Astronomers scrutinise densely packed star cluster to search for hidden mons...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top FinTech Disruptions: Shaping the Future of Finance

The Future is Now: How Humans and AI are Collaborating to Change the World

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023