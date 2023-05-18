China managing Afghanistan's foreign relations to help country on world stage: Report

China has been actively managing Afghanistan's foreign relations to help the country escape its current state of isolation on the world stage, according to Afghanistan-based Khaama Press. Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang met with Pakistan's Foreign Affairs Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Taliban's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in Islamabad last week to hold talks as part of a China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Foreign Minister's Dialogue.

According to Khaama Press, Afghanistan's stability is much more critical as the country's insecurity will spill over to the regional countries. Meanwhile, there have been differences between the Taliban authorities and Pakistani officials over the presence of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and their hideouts in the country. Pakistani officials accused the Taliban of supporting the TTP and their hideouts in the country, while the Taliban denied any terror groups or their support, The New Arab reported.

As per statistics, there have been more than 150 attacks in 2022 in the neighbouring countries by the outlawed TTP, which can spill over to the broader region. Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August 2021, China, with its strategic coordination in the framework of a trilateral mechanism, hopes to bring peace to the region. As the Chinese Foreign Minister, Qin, says, "There should be no 'double standards' in fighting terrorism," The New Arab reported, according to Khaama Press.

Meanwhile, The Express Tribune recently reported that China is trying to broker a 'workable solution' between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban to address the issue of banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). Official sources familiar with the plan revealed that the Foreign Ministers of China and the Taliban were in Islamabad recently for a trilateral meeting to discuss the current situation in Afghanistan.

Among the issues on the agenda included the terrorist sanctuaries in Afghanistan. While Pakistan is concerned over the presence of TTP and its affiliates, China wants the Afghan Taliban to neutralise the threat posed by East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM), reported The Express Tribune. Moreover, China has a vested economic interest in the region. China's trade with Afghanistan has been growing fast and it may become the second-largest trading nation with Afghanistan in 2023 after Pakistan, a situation that bodes well for the continuation of the CPEC part of the Belt & Road Initiative into Afghanistan, as per Silk Road Briefing (SRB). (ANI)

