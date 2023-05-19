India International Centre hosts poetry reading session by poet-diplomat Abhay K

In a poetry reading session which was hosted by India International Centre, New Delhi, poet-diplomat Abhay K with his literary skills took the audience on a magical poetic journey. During the event, which was held on May 17, Abhay took the audience on a poetic journey to Moscow, St.Petersburg, Delhi, Kathmandu, Brasilia, Latin America, Madagascar and across the star constellations visible from Earth.

The event was chaired by Professor Savita Singh. It was attended by former Foreign Secretary and the President of the India International Centre, Ambassador Shyam Saran, producer of the film- Thinking of Him, which is based on the chance meeting of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore and Victoria Ocampo, Suraj Kumar, publisher Bipin Shah of Mapin publishing, who is going to publish Abhay's forthcoming book-length poem of 100 rhyming stanzas titled 'Celestial', renowned theatre actor and director M K Raina, writer and photographer Prerna Jain, journalists Mayank Bhardwaj, Anish Singh, Rohit Bansal among others. Speaking on the occasion Ambassador Shyam Saran said, "How wonderful it is to have Abhay with us at IIC and to get a little flavour of his poetic skills, he has been to many places like most of the foreign service officers but very few foreign service officers have utilised the experiences they have had with such literary skills into these wonderful books."

Professor Savita Singh said in her concluding remarks, "Look at the immense work Abhay has done and there is not a single line which lacks curiosity or accomplishment." Taking to Twitter, Film-maker Suraj Kumar wrote, "Delighted to attend poetry reading session of @theabhayk at #IIC. His poetry based on various themes of different countries is really commendable and one can easily fall in love with his poems. Got the signed copy of book #bihariliterature@MurtazaCritic @MeenuAg05."

Responding to Kumar's tweet, poet-diplomat Abhay took to Twitter and wrote, "What joy to sign a copy of The Book of Bihari Literature for the noted filmmaker @surajkumarfilm, a fellow #Bihari, who has produced a remarkable film on Rabindranath #Tagore and Victoria #Ocampo, titled 'Thinking of Him'..." Abhay K is the author of a dozen poetry collections including The Seduction of Delhi, The Eight-eyed Lord of Kathmandu, The Prophecy of Brasilia, The Alphabets of Latin America, The Magic of Madagascar, Monsoon, and Stray Poems among others.

He is also the editor of The Book of Bihari Literature and The Bloomsbury Book of Great Indian Love Poems. His poem 'Earth Anthem' has been translated into over 150 languages. (ANI)

