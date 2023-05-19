Left Menu

UAE Vice President Mohammed bin Rashid sends invitation for COP28 to Prime Minister of Poland

The invitation was delivered by Mohammed Ahmed Al Harbi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Poland, to Pawel Jablonski, Undersecretary of State, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland.

ANI | Updated: 19-05-2023 15:20 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 15:20 IST
UAE Vice President Mohammed bin Rashid sends invitation for COP28 to Prime Minister of Poland
Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Poland

Warsaw [Poland], May 19 (ANI/WAM): His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, sent an invitation to Mateusz Morawiecki, Prime Minister of the Republic of Poland, to the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which will take place at Expo City Dubai this November.

The invitation was delivered by Mohammed Ahmed Al Harbi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Poland, to Pawel Jablonski, Undersecretary of State, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

 Global
2
Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcanism; Spain's PLD Space plans first rocket launch before the end of May and more

Science News Roundup: Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcani...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA advisers discuss Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA advisers discuss Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023