Left Menu

UAE strongly condemns storming of Qatari Embassy in Khartoum

The UAE strongly condemned the storming and vandalism of the Embassy of the State of Qatar in Khartoum, stressing the importance of protecting diplomatic missions in accordance with the norms and charters that govern and regulate diplomatic work.

ANI | Updated: 20-05-2023 22:25 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 22:25 IST
UAE strongly condemns storming of Qatari Embassy in Khartoum
Representative Image. (Photo Credit - WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 20 (ANI/WAM): The UAE strongly condemned the storming and vandalism of the Embassy of the State of Qatar in Khartoum, stressing the importance of protecting diplomatic missions in accordance with the norms and charters that govern and regulate diplomatic work.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts that aim to destabilise security and stability in contravention of moral and human values and principles.

The Ministry underscored the importance of intensifying efforts aimed at a ceasefire, a return to the political framework and dialogue, and advancing in the transitional phase to reach the desired political stability and security in Sudan. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

 India
2
NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; captures first images

NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; cap...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; W...

 Global
4
MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023