G7 Summit: Ukrainian President Zelenskyy meets Canadian PM Trudeau, discusses cooperation in security, defence sphere

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday met Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and discussed cooperation in the security and defence sphere amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Japan. "Hiroshima. Started another day of the #G7 Summit with a meeting with Prime Minister of Canada @JustinTrudeau. We discussed further cooperation in the security and defence sphere, the situation on the frontline, training of Ukrainian officers within the UNIFIER Canadian training mission, the importance of implementing all points of the Ukrainian Peace Formula and Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration," tweeted Zelenskyy.

Operation UNIFIER is the Canadian Armed Forces' (CAF) military training and capacity-building mission in support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The Ukrainian President also thanked Trudeau for Canadian assistance.

"I am grateful to Justin Trudeau and Canada for the assistance in demining our territories and for the prompt processing of our requests by the Government of Canada and Canadian manufacturers," tweeted Zelenskyy. Meanwhile, Trudeau said that Canada is committed to providing Ukraine and its people with the military, financial, and humanitarian assistance they need.

"That commitment has not changed - and it is never going to. Today in Hiroshima, I made that clear to President @ZelenskyyUa. When we sat down, we spoke about the new sanctions in support of Ukraine that I announced yesterday, and President @ZelenskyyUa provided an update on the situation on the ground. In-person or on the phone, we'll stay in touch as Ukrainians continue to bravely defend themselves," tweeted Trudeau. Zelenskyy also met the President of Indonesia, Joko Widodo and briefed him on the course of hostilities in Ukraine, in particular on the Russian shelling of Ukraine's civilian infrastructure and urged him to restore the healthcare sector.

"We discussed the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula. I called for support for Ukraine's efforts to return illegally deported children. I am grateful to Joko Widodo for the invitation to participate in the G20 Summit in November 2022, where the Ukrainian Peace Formula was presented to the world, and for his readiness to support efforts to restore Ukraine, in particular in the healthcare sector," Zelenskyy tweeted. Earlier on Saturday, he invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to join the Ukrainian Peace Formula initiative and also thanked him for supporting the country's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Taking to Twitter, Zelenskyy said, "Had a meeting with Prime Minister of India @narendramodi in Japan. I briefed the interlocutor in detail on the Ukrainian Peace Formula initiative and invited India to join its implementation. I spoke about Ukraine's needs in humanitarian demining and mobile hospitals. I thank India for supporting our country's territorial integrity and sovereignty, in particular, at the platforms of international organizations, and for providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine." In the meeting, PM Modi assured that he will do whatever is possible to help in resolving the Ukraine conflict.

"India and I will do whatever we can for resolving the conflict," PM Modi said. Zelenskyy said that he believed that India will participate in the restoration of the rules-based international order that all free nations clearly need.

Taking to Twitter, Zelenskyy shared a video where he said, "I spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I gave an update on the progress of our peace formula. We have already passed many stages of presenting the formula to leaders and countries from different parts of the world. The day before the formula was successfully presented to the participants of the Arab League Summit." "I believe India will participate in restoring the rules-based international order that all free nations clearly need," he added. (ANI)

