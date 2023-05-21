Left Menu

"Democracy needs more...": Zelenskyy seeks support from G7 countries on Ukraine conflict

Taking to Twitter, Zelenskyy said, "Together with all of our allies and partners, we have achieved such a level of cooperation which ensures that democracy, international law, and freedom are respected. There have been attempts to ignore and disregard what we value. But now it is impossible. Now our power is growing. Anyone who might want to wage aggression against a democratic country sees what the response will be."

ANI | Updated: 21-05-2023 11:21 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 11:21 IST
"Democracy needs more...": Zelenskyy seeks support from G7 countries on Ukraine conflict
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

All the allies and partners have achieved a level of cooperation which ensures that democracy, international law, and freedom are respected, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday, adding that "Democracy needs more." Taking to Twitter, Zelenskyy said, "Together with all of our allies and partners, we have achieved such a level of cooperation which ensures that democracy, international law, and freedom are respected. There have been attempts to ignore and disregard what we value. But now it is impossible. Now our power is growing. Anyone who might want to wage aggression against a democratic country sees what the response will be."

"And the more we all work together, the less likely anyone else in the world will follow Russia's insane path. But is this enough? Democracy needs more. I think we need the clear global leadership of democracy. This is the main thing that we provide with our cooperation," he added. Ukrainian President arrived in Hiroshima on Saturday and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UK PM Rishi Sunak, and Canadian leader Justin Trudeau.

During his meeting with PM Modi, Zelenskyy invited him to join the Ukrainian Peace Formula initiative and also thanked him for supporting the country's territorial integrity and sovereignty. Taking to Twitter, Zelenskyy said, "Had a meeting with Prime Minister of India @narendramodi in Japan. I briefed the interlocutor in detail on the Ukrainian Peace Formula initiative and invited India to join its implementation. I spoke about Ukraine's needs in humanitarian demining and mobile hospitals. I thank India for supporting our country's territorial integrity and sovereignty, in particular, at the platforms of international organizations, and for providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine."

Meanwhile, in the meeting, PM Modi assured that he will do whatever is possible to help in resolving the Ukraine conflict. "India and I will do whatever we can for resolving the conflict," said PM Modi. This is the first meeting between the two leaders since the Russia-Ukraine conflict that began last year on February 24.

"For the past 1-1.5 years we have had telephonic conversations, but after Glasgow, we are meeting after a long time," said PM Modi. The Ukrainian President is attending the summit on an invitation by Japan, the current chair of the powerful grouping. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy;...

 Global
2
Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private astronaut mission to space station

Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private ast...

 Global
3
Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

 Global
4
PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at G-7 Hiroshima Summit

PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at G-7...

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023