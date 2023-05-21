4.6 magnitude earthquake jolts Afghanistan

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter Scale struck Fayzabad, Afghanistan on Sunday, informed National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake hit Afghanistan's Fayzabad at 13:57 IST on Sunday.

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 105 kilometres. "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 21-05-2023, 13:57:12 IST, Lat: 37.37 & Long: 72.01, Depth: 105 Km, Location: 132km ENE of Fayzabad," tweeted NCS.

This is the second earthquake within four days of the previous one. On Thursday, the last quake, which was 4.6 on the Richter scale, occurred in Fayzabad, Afghanistan, informed National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake hit Afghanistan's Fayzabad at 19:38:02 IST on Thursday. According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 164 kilometres. (ANI)

