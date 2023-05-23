"PM Modi is The Boss..." Australian PM Albanese at Sydney event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "The Boss", Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese said on Tuesday at a grand community event in Sydney for the Indian diaspora. At a special community event held at the Sydney Qudos Bank Arena, Albanese compared PM Modi's mass appeal with that of the famed rockstar Bruce Springsteen, who incidentally is famed among his fans as "The Boss".

Witnessing the rousing welcome that PM Modi got from the crowd at the Sydney stadium who chanted "Bharat Mata ki Jai", "Vande Mataram" and "Modi, Modi," Albanese said that his popularity is more than American singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen. "The last time I saw someone on this stage was Bruce Springsteen and he did not get the welcome that Prime Minister Modi has got. Prime Minister Modi is The Boss," said Albanese.

Earlier, PM Modi and his Australian counterpart Albanese arrived at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney to a resounding welcome. The Australian PM recalled his India visit earlier this year and how he backpacked to India in 1991, saying, "If you want to understand India..travel by train and bus."

"When I was in India in March, it was a trip full of unforgettable moments, celebrating Holi in Gujarat, laying a wreath for Mahatma Gandhi in Delhi... Everywhere I went, I felt a deep connection between the people of Australia and India. If you want to understand India, travel by train and bus," said Albanese. He further stated that it was his great pleasure to welcome Prime Minister Modi to Australia.

"My first year as Prime Minister is what I am celebrating today. I have met my friend PM six times but there is nothing better than standing on stage with him like this, it is a pleasure to welcome PM Modi here. But I must say that the warmth and energy that is here tonight is second to none," said Albanese. PM Modi was greeted at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney Olympic Park with Vedic chanting and other traditional types of welcome.

A cultural program was held at the Qudos Bank Arena. Various cultural performances were performed by various artists, Bharatnatyam, Garba and other dance forms were performed at the event. Members of the Indian diaspora expressed their excitement at attending the event. Modi is visiting Australia for the first time in nine years. He has last visited the country in 2014.

Prime Minister Modi had arrived in Sydney on Monday as part of the third and final leg of his three-nation visit after concluding his visit to Papua New Guinea. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)