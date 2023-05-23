Pakistan: Peshawar University in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa facing financial crisis

Peshawar University in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been facing a financial crisis, Pakistan vernacular media Urdu Point reported. Peshawar University is not having funds and they have no money for paying salaries to employees. Ongoing projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been stopped due to a lack of funds, Urdu Point reported citing Jamia Peshawar sources. Peshawar University's Vice Chancellor has through a letter informed about the university crisis to the Department of Higher Education of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as per the Urdu Point report.

Peshawar University administration requires Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 300 million for paying salaries and pension. However, the Education Commission (HEC) has not released the full budget and students have not paid the fees on time. Vice Chancellor of Peshawar University said that the employees protest caused a loss of PKR 200 million. He said that the university is facing a loss of PKR 350 million and the payment of salaries of employees is dependent on the fee submission by students, ARY News reported.

Earlier, a case was lodged against school teachers who held a protest in Peshawar city, calling for the upgradation of their pay scales and restoration of allowances, as per the ARY News report. The city police have lodged a case against 213 schoolteachers and held a protest under the banner of the Primary School Teachers' Association with Sharqi Police Station, as per the news report.

Last week, the Balochistan government expressed anger over the financial crisis, Dawn reported. The Balochistan government has claimed that the financial crisis has been caused by Pakistan federal government's action to not pay the province's constitutional share in the NFC award. The cabinet meeting, chaired by Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo criticised the "negative attitude of the federal finance and planning ministries," as per the Dawn report.

During the meeting, it was informed that Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had announced a grant of Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 10 billion for the rehabilitation of flood-affected people. However, the money was yet to be released after 10 months, as per the Dawn report. Pakistan's PM had ordered the finance and planning ministries to address the issue, however, nothing had been done so far. Balochistan ministers said that the negative attitude of the federal government was causing resentment and frustration among the people in the province. (ANI)

