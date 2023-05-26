Digital DEWA wins GovTech Innovation Award for Innovative and Sustainable Future Accelerator of the Year

Dubai [UAE], May 26 (ANI/WAM): Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority has been recognized as the winner of the GovTech Innovation Award for being the Innovative and Sustainable Future Accelerator of the Year. The award was presented to Marwan bin Haidar, Vice Chairman and Group CEO of Digital DEWA, in acknowledgment of the company's remarkable efforts in driving innovation and sustainability in the technology sector.

Dubai, known for its visionary leadership and commitment to a sustainable future, has set ambitious goals to become one of the most sustainable cities in the world. Digital DEWA and its subsidiaries Moro Hub, InfraX, and DigitalX have been instrumental in supporting this vision by implementing cutting-edge solutions and revolutionizing the digital landscape of the city. The GovTech Innovation Award recognises Digital DEWA's exceptional contributions towards promoting clean and sustainable practices. By leveraging advanced technologies, Digital DEWA has revolutionized the digital sector, paving the way for a greener and more sustainable future.

Through its subsidiaries, the company has introduced innovative solutions that have significantly impacted Dubai's sustainability journey. Moro Hub, one of Digital DEWA's key subsidiaries, has played a crucial role in creating an integrated platform for smart cities, offering advanced data centres and innovative digital services. Its green data centre has been certified by the Guinness World Records to be the largest solar-powered data centre in the world, which aligns with the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Emissions Strategy 2050. Moro Hub also offers environmentally optimal services including CPaaS, IPSP, IPSP Retail, IPSP Healthcare, IPSP Hospitality, Network as a Service (NaaS); the cloud service model; Energy Monitoring Management and Smart Cities to foster collaboration and help businesses reduce carbon footprint.

It also provides complete managed services for security management, incident response, forensics analysis, Threat Hunting, and Remediation Services from our state-of-the-art Cyber Defence Centre part of the Smart Cities Command and Control Centre. In addition, InfraX has been at the forefront of developing sustainable IoT solutions, that facilitate easy connectivity focusing on renewable energy sources and reducing carbon footprints. Moreover, one of the public IoT networks InfraX operates utilizes LoRaWAN® technology, a Low Power, Wide Area Networking (LPWAN) protocol designed to provide uncompromising security and reliability, ensuring the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of data, InfraX is fully licenced by the Telecommunication And Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) in the UAE under telecom license.

On the other hand, DigitalX also contributes to digital transformation by empowering customers with smart innovative solutions. It offers resource augmentation, solutions and digital assets and serves as a catalyst of change, helping stakeholders create new possibilities by capitalizing on innovative services and emerging technologies, powering productivity, and driving growth for their business. Its key services are outsourcing, recruitment, immersive technologies, Smart Audio Visuals, ELV and ICT solutions and services for small, mid-sized and large-scale projects. Marwan bin Haidar stated, "Winning the GovTech Innovation Award is a testament to our commitment to drive sustainable innovation and transform Dubai into a smart and sustainable city. This award is a result of the collective efforts of the talented individuals at Digital DEWA and its subsidiaries, who have consistently pushed the boundaries of innovation."

The GovTech Innovation Award reinforces Digital DEWA's position as a leader in the technology sector and highlights the company's role in shaping a sustainable digital future. Through its relentless pursuit of excellence and commitment to innovation, Digital DEWA continues to make significant strides in driving digital sustainability and contributing to Dubai's clean energy goals. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)