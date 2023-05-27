Rajnath Singh to embark on Nigeria visit to attend swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Ahmed Tinubu

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to embark on a three-day visit to Nigeria, where he will also attend the swearing-in ceremony of the President-elect of the West African nation Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Ministry of Defence said in an official statement. Rajnath Singh will attend the swearing-in ceremony at Eagle Square in Abuja on May 29.

He will also meet the outgoing Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari during a reception hosted by him on May 28, according to the official statement. This will be the first-ever visit of an Indian Defence Minister to Nigeria.

The Defence Minister's visit to the West African nation will be an important landmark in building the strong bonds of friendship between the two countries. Considering the growing defence cooperation between India and Nigeria, senior officers of the Ministry of Defence and the top leadership of important Defence PSUs will accompany Rajnath Singh.

They will hold meetings with the representatives from the Nigerian industry and the Armed Forces to identify the equipment and platforms, through which the Indian defence industry can support the country's requirements, the official press release said. Nigeria is home to an estimated 50,000 members of the Indian community. The Defence Minister will also address the Indian diaspora at Abuja during the visit. (ANI)

