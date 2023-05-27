Emirates College for Advanced Education releases three new books at ADIBF

Left Menu

ANI | Updated: 27-05-2023 22:26 IST | Created: 27-05-2023 22:26 IST
Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 27 (ANI/WAM): The Emirates College for Advanced Education (ECAE) announced the publishing of three new books on the sidelines of the 32nd Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF), which is being held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC), from 22nd-28th May. The books will enrich the research landscape in the education sector while advancing science teaching approaches and educational leadership.

These books align with ECAE's efforts towards meeting the need for educational innovation rooted in research and development, alongside shaping best practices and policies, as an integrated data hub for educators. This demonstrates ECAE's commitment to encouraging lifelong learning and empowering top talents within this profession to help build the UAE's future through its students.

The first book, titled "Gender in STEM Education in the Arab Gulf Countries", focuses on the four key scientific areas: Natural Sciences, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM). The second book is titled "Islamic-Based Educational Leadership, Administration and Management: Challenging Expectations Through Global Critical Insights". It discusses current assumptions about Islamic education and examines educational leadership built on Islamic principles to address challenges across educational systems, policies, and practices. Titled "Culturally Sensitive Research Methods for Educational Administration and Leadership", the third book combines theoretical and epistemological frameworks that can help develop inclusive methodologies in the educational process. Commenting on the release of the three new books, Dr. May Al Taee, Vice Chancellor of ECAE, stated, "The new books, launched during ADIBF, are an invaluable reference for all researchers, scholars and students interested in the education sector and the educational process. We are confident that these publications will help those connected to the educational sector, alongside ECAE's administration, in developing better policies and recommendations based on research and analytics. This helps in overcoming challenges and filling gaps across the education sector while upskilling educators through innovative and effective academic programs that align with the future of education in the UAE."

Al Taee clarified that ECAE retains all the necessary resources and faculty expertise, along with elite highly experienced and skilled researchers, in addition to well-equipped infrastructure. All those factors allow it to lead the transformation of education in the UAE. It can also contribute to nurturing future generations through academic excellence, sustained development of educational teams, and improved academic programs and methods.

Al Taee acknowledged the efforts exerted by faculty members and researchers in writing these books, which fall in line with ECAE's strategic objectives and plans for the future. (ANI/WAM)

