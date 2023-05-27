Japanese PM wants to start talks with North Korea over release of abductees

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday said that he wants to initiate senior-level conversations between Japan and North Korea in order to schedule a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on the return of Japanese abductees as soon as possible, Kyodo News reported. In remarks at a meeting in Tokyo seeking the return of Japanese people abducted by North Korea in the 1970s and 1980s, Kishida reiterated his commitment to holding unconditional discussions with Kim "at the earliest opportunity."

"His government will seek to arrange dialogue with Pyongyang "at a high level under my direct control" in order to pave the road for talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Kishida said, as per Kyodo News.

The Japanese government has publicly identified 17 of its citizens as being abducted by North Korea, and it suspects Pyongyang is involved in a number of other disappearances. Although five persons were returned in 2002, the remaining 12 are still missing. Kishida also told the public that building constructive relations with Pyongyang would "be to the benefit of both sides, and would be an enormous contribution to regional stability and peace."

According to a government source, as quoted by Kyodo News, the prime minister has demonstrated that "he is ready to speak with North Korea." With many missing people's families ageing, the issue has become increasingly pressing under Kishida's leadership, which began in 2021.

The National Association for the Rescue of Japanese Kidnapped by North Korea stated in February that it would not oppose humanitarian help to the country if it meant the abductees would be returned, indicating a willingness to compromise in order to achieve their goals, Kyodo News reported. (ANI)

