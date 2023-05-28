Afghanistan: Lack of work makes college graduates in Balkh turn to driving taxis

College graduates in Afghanistan's Balkh province have turned to driving taxis due to lack of work, Afghanistan-based TOLO News reported. TOLO News is an Afghan news channel.

These young people have hence called on the Taliban to make opportunities for them to work in government departments. Zia Rahman, 30, is a graduate student of the English language and literature faculty and said he worked for five years in the information and culture department in Balkh and was interested in continuing his education, so he travelled to India to pursue his master's degree. But, due to economic challenges, he could not continue his education and now he is driving a taxi on the roads of Mazar-e-Sharif, according to TOLO News.

"I was interested in pursuing my education so I traveled to India but due to economic challenges I couldn't finish my master's degree," said Zia Rahman. "It has been five years since I graduated from the journalist faculty and due to financial challenges I am driving a taxi now," said Ghulam Sakhi, who studied journalism.

"I studied for two years in my department and because of the changes and challenges I drive a taxi," said Hashmat Ullah, who studied economics, according to TOLO News. Unemployment among the educated youth in Balkh was acknowledged by the labour and social affairs department. They spoke of efforts to create job opportunities for them.

"Our educated youth really need jobs, they have the ability to work in government departments, in the offices of the Islamic Emirate, if there is an empty post, we will hire them there," said Naseer Ahmad Abu Khalid, head of the Labor and Social Affairs Department in Balkh. After the Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan, most educated young people went abroad due to the lack of work in order to support their families. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)