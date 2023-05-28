Left Menu

Afghanistan: Lack of work makes college graduates in Balkh turn to driving taxis

These young people have hence called on the Taliban to make opportunities for them to work in government departments.

ANI | Updated: 28-05-2023 08:28 IST | Created: 28-05-2023 08:28 IST
Afghanistan: Lack of work makes college graduates in Balkh turn to driving taxis
Representative Image (Source: pexels.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

College graduates in Afghanistan's Balkh province have turned to driving taxis due to lack of work, Afghanistan-based TOLO News reported. TOLO News is an Afghan news channel.

These young people have hence called on the Taliban to make opportunities for them to work in government departments. Zia Rahman, 30, is a graduate student of the English language and literature faculty and said he worked for five years in the information and culture department in Balkh and was interested in continuing his education, so he travelled to India to pursue his master's degree. But, due to economic challenges, he could not continue his education and now he is driving a taxi on the roads of Mazar-e-Sharif, according to TOLO News.

"I was interested in pursuing my education so I traveled to India but due to economic challenges I couldn't finish my master's degree," said Zia Rahman. "It has been five years since I graduated from the journalist faculty and due to financial challenges I am driving a taxi now," said Ghulam Sakhi, who studied journalism.

"I studied for two years in my department and because of the changes and challenges I drive a taxi," said Hashmat Ullah, who studied economics, according to TOLO News. Unemployment among the educated youth in Balkh was acknowledged by the labour and social affairs department. They spoke of efforts to create job opportunities for them.

"Our educated youth really need jobs, they have the ability to work in government departments, in the offices of the Islamic Emirate, if there is an empty post, we will hire them there," said Naseer Ahmad Abu Khalid, head of the Labor and Social Affairs Department in Balkh. After the Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan, most educated young people went abroad due to the lack of work in order to support their families. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists identify polar cyclone swirling on mysterious Uranus; Virgin Galactic makes key spaceflight test before starting commercial service and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists identify polar cyclone swirling on mysterio...

 Global
2
Wild bear spotted on school premises in J-K's Ramban

Wild bear spotted on school premises in J-K's Ramban

 India
3
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable tests and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
4
Brazil to host COP30 climate summit

Brazil to host COP30 climate summit

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023