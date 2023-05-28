MQM leader Altaf Hussain condemns "forced defection" of PTI leaders and parliamentarians

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder leader Altaf Hussain has strongly condemned the forced defection of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, parliamentarians and office bearers and the military crackdown against Imran Khan's PTI. These malpractices and misuse of power and draconian actions will never be fruitful but would prove counterproductive. In his latest statement on the current situation, Hussain said that the military establishment will have serious consequences and democracy will become a nightmare. Pakistan and its population will pass through serious devastation.

Hussain said that Imran Khan's government was toppled through a conspiracy hatched by the army. When Imran Khan was arrested, under the psycho-reactionary action of human psychology, i.e. the psychological natural reaction, there were fierce protests in support of him. During the violent protests, the army, as per demonic strategy, remained disappeared from the residence of Corps Commander Lahore, G.H.Q and other military installations like the horns of a donkey.

On May 9, following the actions of a few fanatics, military action against PTI was brutally conducted with paramilitary Rangers in a furious style that reminded me of the fierce military crackdown and massive massacre of Muhajirs in 1992 which is still in full swing to date, he said. As soon as the military action started, the process of isolating Imran Khan was started by threatening the people of the PTI with dire consequences and compelling them to part ways with the PTI and Imran Khan.

Hussain has said that popular public leaders have been subjected to such acts by the country's military establishment and powerful elites, but it is also a fact that despite this, the military's political engineering, lethal crackdowns, or abductions couldn't ever succeed in drenching the people's love, support and voting for their leaders. The conclusion of these glimpses from the dark history of the military establishment of Pakistan is clear that the military establishment neither learned from its draconian past nor are they willing to avoid bullying the politicians and political engineering.

Hussain condemned the trial of PTI leaders and office bearers in Military courts and said that the advent of the mass arrests of leaders and activists of the PTI draconian preparations per planned strategy, the arrested PTI leaders and activists to be tried in military courts. Ironically, all are fateful to be prosecuted under the official secret act.

The federal government and the military establishment whether those PTI leaders, lawmakers, workers and non-political supporters who participated in the May 9 protests and were arrested and have been released on condition to part ways with the PTI be also tried in military courts. All such lucky or unlucky leaders and activists were bullied, placed under unbearable duress and heavily traumatized before they showed their consent to do what the military dictated to them. They were forced to change their political loyalties and give statements to them in front of the print and electronic media.

The same tactic was applied for dry cleaning the leaders and activists of the MQM in 2016. Simultaneously, the military establishment also played a similar notorious game in 2016. It used every trick in the book to malign the MQM and fraudulently accused the MQM of treason and terrorism. All hand-picked were pardoned after they were dry-cleaned at the military establishment's dry-cleaning machine.

The hand-picked were owned as blue-eyed boys and were allowed to do politics, business and everything they wanted to. The military establishment had also forced them to betray their undisputed leader Altaf Hussain. But, those who resisted and refused were either extrajudicially executed or arrested and jailed or were enforced to disappear. They were implicated in fake criminal cases.

Hussain said that these malpractices and misuse of power and draconian actions will never be fruitful but would prove counterproductive. He warned that the military establishment will have serious consequences and that democracy will become a nightmare. Pakistan and its population will pass through serious devastation.

"I'm confident that the military establishment will pay no heed to my premonitions," he added. (ANI)

