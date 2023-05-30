India, Austria hold discussion on issues including UNSC reforms, Ukraine

The Seventh Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) between India and Austria were held in New Delhi where both sides discussed regional and multilateral issues including UN Security Council reforms, Ukraine and India's G20 presidency. The Indian side was led by Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary (West) Sanjay Verma and Gregor Koessler, Political Director, Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs led the Austria side.

Taking to Twitter, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "7th India-Austria FOC held in New Delhi, led by Secy (West) @SanjayVermalFS & Political Director @MFA_Austria @koessler_g. Talks covered areas of bilateral cooperation including trade, consular, skilling, migration, culture and people-to-people contacts. Both sides also discussed regional and multilateral issues including UNSC reforms, Ukraine and India's G20 presidency." This interaction follows shortly after the signing of the Comprehensive Migration and Mobility Agreement (CMMPA) between the two countries, MEA said.

Traditionally, India-Austria relations have been warm and friendly. Earlier, in January, India and Austria signed five agreements including in the areas of migration and mobility. The two nations also signed the Working Holiday Programme agreement.

The Migration and Mobility agreement is the first such agreement reached by Austria with any country with whom they have a visa regime and only the second with a non-OECD country, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release. A Working Holiday Programme agreement "will allow Indians on holiday in Austria to find employment and work without a work permit for up to six months." Other agreements signed between the two nations include the areas of culture and visa-free entry of diplomatic passport holders.

This came during External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar paid an official visit to Austria from December 31 to January 3. Prior to his visit to Austria, he also paid an official visit to Cyprus from December 29-31. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)