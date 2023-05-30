PM Modi, Cambodia's King Norodom Sihamoni review bilateral relations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a bilateral meeting with Cambodia's King Norodom Sihamoni and reviewed bilateral relations between the two nations. PM Modi said that the visit by the Cambodian King marks a "new chapter in India-Cambodia relations."

Both sides discussed ways to advance India-Cambodia partnership in domains of capacity building, human resource development, tourism, culture and defence. "Providing a flip to India-Cambodia ties. PM @narendramodi held a warm meeting with H.M. King Norodom Sihamoni," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Official Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted on Tuesday.

PM Modi and Cambodia's King Norodom exchanged views on regional and multilateral issues. "Reviewed bilateral relations and discussed ways to advance India-Cambodia partnership in domains of capacity building, human resource development, tourism, culture and defence. Also exchanged views on regional and multilateral issues," Bagchi further wrote.

PM Modi on Tuesday said India, Cambodia share deep historical, cultural ties and look forward to further strengthening friendship, cooperation. "Delighted to welcome King HM Norodom Sihamoni of Cambodia. Our nations share deep historical and cultural ties, and we look forward to strengthening our friendship and cooperation even further. May his visit mark a new chapter in India-Cambodia relations," PM Modi tweeted on Tuesday.

The Cambodian King is on his maiden state visit to India from May 29 to 31. Earlier on Tuesday, the Cambodian King met Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. Both leaders discussed multiple areas of bilateral relations including capacity building, conservation of architectural monuments, defence cooperation including de-mining and parliamentary cooperation.

"VP Jagdeep Dhankhar @VPIndia met HM King Norodom Sihamoni of Cambodia during the latter's State visit to India. Discussions covered multiple areas of bilateral relations including capacity building, conservation of architectural monuments, defence cooperation including de-mining & parliamentary cooperation," Bagchi tweeted. Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni and said the visit reaffirms the strong civilizational bond between the two countries.

He said the age-old bond between the two countries is expressed in cooperation across several sectors including heritage conservation, demining, water conservation and socio-economic projects. "Honoured to call on King HM Norodom Sihamoni of Cambodia. His visit, as our two countries celebrate the 70th anniversary of our diplomatic relations, reaffirms the strong civilizational bond between us. Today that is expressed in cooperation in heritage conservation, demining, water conservation and socio-economic projects," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

The Cambodian King was on Tuesday greeted by President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a ceremonial welcome in the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. The Cambodian King also visited Raj Ghat to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni's visit to India marks the culmination of the celebrations of the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two nations. This visit by the King of Cambodia is taking place after almost six decades, with the last being that of the current King's father in 1963. (ANI)

