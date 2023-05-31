PM Netanyahu talks Iranian threat with visiting German Bundesrat President Tschentscher

Jerusalem [Israel], May 31 (ANI/TPS): Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Wednesday afternoon at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem met with German Bundesrat President Peter Tschentscher and welcomed him on his first visit to Israel. The two discussed the major challenges facing Israel and Germany. The Prime Minister said that the fact that Israel is also currently assisting the national security of Germany constitutes a historic turning point.

They also discussed the inherent potential of strengthening cooperation in technology and innovation between the two countries and with the West in general. Prime Minister Netanyahu pointed out that he expects to hold a G2G meeting this year. The two also discussed regional issues including the Abraham Accords and their expansion, and Iran's efforts to obtain nuclear weapons. The Prime Minister noted that a nuclear Iran would threaten not only the State of Israel but all of Europe. He emphasized that the goal of the State of Israel is to prevent the extremist regime in Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

Prime Minister Netanyahu told Bundesrat President Tschentscher that it is important to make certain that the partnership between Israel and Germany continues for the coming generations not merely due to the two countries' common interests but because of the obligation to the lessons of the past. He added that while hatred of Jews is a phenomenon of thousands of years that has not changed, what has changed is the ability of the Jewish state to defend itself. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)