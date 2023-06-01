Left Menu

BRICS nations should approach key contemporary issues constructively, collectively: EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday said that the BRICS nations should approach key contemporary issues seriously, constructively and collectively.

ANI | Updated: 01-06-2023 21:57 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 21:57 IST
BRICS nations should approach key contemporary issues constructively, collectively: EAM Jaishankar
EAM Jaishankar at BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting (Source: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday said that the BRICS nations should approach key contemporary issues seriously, constructively and collectively. "The BRICS meeting is an important event in our diplomatic calendar and more so at a time when the international situation is challenging. Colleagues, the global environment today demands that we, the BRICS nations, approach key contemporary issues seriously, constructively and collectively," the EAM said in his opening remarks at the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Cape Town, South Africa.

The EAM further said: "Our gathering must send out a strong message that the world is multipolar, that it is rebalancing, and that old ways cannot address new situations. We are a symbol of change and must act accordingly." "This responsibility is even greater as we contemplate the devastating after-effects of the COVID Pandemic, the stresses arising from conflict and the economic distress of the Global South," he said.

"They underline the deep shortcomings of the current international architecture, which does not reflect today's politics, economics, demographics or indeed, aspirations. For two decades, we have heard calls for reform of multilateral institutions only to be continuously disappointed," the EAM said. According to Jaishankar, it is important that BRICS members demonstrate sincerity in regard to reforming global decision-making, including that of the UN Security Council.

He said the heart of the problems we face is economic concentration. "That leaves too many nations at the mercy of too few. This may be in regard to production, resources, services or connectivity." Jaishankar during his opening remarks said: "Recent experiences impacting health, energy and food security only highlight this fragility. India undertook the Voice of the Global South exercise to place these issues before the G20. We urge that BRICS give it particular consideration and promote the economic decentralization that is so essential to political democratization."

"Among the key threats to international peace and security is that of terrorism. All nations must take resolute measures against this menace, including its financing and propaganda. It must be combated in all its forms and manifestations and never be condoned under any circumstances." "The United Nations has declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets. Encouraging climate-resilient and nutritious grain production will surely enhance global food security. The Lifestyle for Environment Initiative tabled by India is another important step towards sustainability that the BRICS should support," Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar on Thursday met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the BRICS Ministerial in Cape Town, South Africa. The meeting comes as the West is constantly trying to make India pick sides in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Jaishankar is on an official visit to African countries, South Africa and Namibia from June 1 to 6, 2023. The foreign ministers from the emerging economies of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) are presently in Cape Town to attend the meeting from 1-2 June. South Africa, the bloc's current chair, is hosting the BRICS foreign ministers conference in the South African capital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
2
Antstream Arcade and Blacknut arrive on Samsung Gaming Hub

Antstream Arcade and Blacknut arrive on Samsung Gaming Hub

Global
3
Majority of Indian workers worried about AI replacing their jobs: Microsoft Work Trend Index 2023

Majority of Indian workers worried about AI replacing their jobs: Microsoft ...

 India
4
FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

A Sustainable Solution: Rainwater Harvesting and Its Environmental Impact

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023